ESS Tech, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Lowered Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss by More Than 50% year over year
Exited 2023 with Cash and Short-Term Investments over $100 million; Expected to Carry ESS Well Into H1’25
Delivered First Energy Warehouses to Honeywell
Energy Warehouse manufacturing cost lowered by 60% in 2023
Target 40% 2024 EW Cost Reduction to Achieve non-GAAP Gross Margin Profitability
WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
“During 2023 our team made significant progress towards our most important objectives, including securing transformative partnerships with LEAG and Honeywell, optimizing our internal operations, and pursuing design initiatives to lower production costs by improving manufacturability and scale. While we faced customer-related delays that impacted our financial results, the team’s work during the year laid a solid foundation for us to scale the business, launch the Energy Center and move toward unit profitability in 2024. In fact, our strategic decision to make fewer Energy Warehouses (EWs) and ship them to customers with the greatest long-term opportunity allowed us to conserve cash and exit the year with a cash and short-term investments balance over $100 million. Importantly, we brought down costs to build an EW by almost 60% during 2023 and successfully cut our Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss in half year over year,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “ESS continues to make tremendous progress on our strategy to build a world class, scalable company that is well-positioned to serve the immense long-duration energy storage market. The actions we’ve already taken have resonated with customers and we continue to see robust customer engagement. In 2024 we plan to further reduce EW unit costs by up to 40% as we move toward unit profitability while ramping our scale and maintaining a healthy cash balance.”
Recent Business Highlights
- Achieved record revenue of $7.5M for FY 2023.
- Delivered first Energy Warehouses™ under the partnership with Honeywell in Q4 2023 and recently cleared previously announced customer delays in Australia, which we expect will result in revenue of approximately $2 million in Q1 2024 which was originally anticipated in Q4 2023.
- At the end of 2023, ESS successfully “lifted” its first Energy Center™ (EC), a key milestone in the manufacturing process. The EC is a utility-scale, front-of-the-meter long-duration energy storage product which provides up to eight hours of energy storage with a flexible, scalable platform to meet the LDES needs of utilities worldwide. We expect this inaugural EC system will be commissioned and delivered to Portland General Electric later this year.
- Delivered an Energy Warehouse™ system to the Burbank Water and Power (BWP) EcoCampus, BWP’s first utility-scale battery storage project. This EW will be paired with an on-site solar array where ESS technology will demonstrate the critical role of LDES in a fully renewable grid.
- Delivered two Energy Warehouses™ to Turlock Irrigation District (TID) in Central California to support TID’s Project Nexus. At TID, the EW will be paired with a proof of concept of solar panels over irrigation canals. which aims to conserve water resources by reducing evaporation while generating clean energy, reducing diesel generation and reducing energy costs.
- Completed commissioning of an Energy Warehouse™ system at the Contingency Base Integration Training Evaluation Center (CBITEC) operated by the US Army Corps of Engineers Engineer Research and Development Center in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. This EW has been incorporated into a tactical microgrid at CBITEC and will demonstrate the key role that LDES, specifically iron flow battery technology, can play to reduce fuel consumption at Contingency Bases such as Forward Operating Bases or other temporary use locations providing humanitarian assistance or disaster relief.
Conference Call Details
About ESS, Inc.
At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.
Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS, Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.
ESS Tech, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
2,796
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
Revenue – related parties
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
2,796
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
10,312
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
(7,516
|
)
|
|
|
16
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
3,842
|
|
|
|
22,789
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
2,096
|
|
|
|
1,721
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
5,611
|
|
|
|
6,902
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
11,549
|
|
|
|
31,412
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(19,065
|
)
|
|
|
(31,396
|
)
|
Other income (expenses), net:
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
1,525
|
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
Gain on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
|
5,273
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
Total other income, net
|
|
2,935
|
|
|
|
6,321
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss to common stockholders
|
$
|
(16,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
(25,075
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation – basic and diluted
|
|
173,552,254
|
|
|
|
153,414,471
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
7,537
|
|
|
$
|
610
|
|
Revenue – related parties
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
7,540
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
20,495
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
(12,955
|
)
|
|
|
894
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
42,632
|
|
|
|
71,979
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
7,744
|
|
|
|
6,938
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
22,574
|
|
|
|
27,469
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
72,950
|
|
|
|
106,386
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(85,905
|
)
|
|
|
(105,492
|
)
|
Other income (expenses), net:
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
5,262
|
|
|
|
2,187
|
|
Gain on revaluation of common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
2,292
|
|
|
|
25,788
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
(452
|
)
|
Total other income, net
|
|
8,327
|
|
|
|
27,523
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss to common stockholders
|
$
|
(77,578
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,969
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share – basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.51
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation – basic and diluted
|
|
159,958,645
|
|
|
|
152,676,155
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
20,165
|
|
|
$
|
34,767
|
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
1,373
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,990
|
|
|
|
4,952
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
87,899
|
|
|
|
105,047
|
|
Inventory
|
|
3,366
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
3,305
|
|
|
|
5,657
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
118,098
|
|
|
|
151,636
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
16,266
|
|
|
|
17,570
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
4,923
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
2,167
|
|
|
|
3,401
|
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
833
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
143,232
|
|
|
$
|
173,553
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
2,755
|
|
|
$
|
3,036
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
10,755
|
|
|
|
14,125
|
|
Accrued product warranties
|
|
2,129
|
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
1,581
|
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
2,546
|
|
|
|
6,168
|
|
Notes payable, current
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
19,766
|
|
|
|
27,993
|
|
Notes payable, non-current
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
957
|
|
|
|
2,535
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
|
3,835
|
|
|
|
2,442
|
|
Deferred revenue, non-current – related parties
|
|
14,400
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
917
|
|
|
|
3,209
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
39,875
|
|
|
|
36,579
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 174,211,911 and 153,821,339 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
799,496
|
|
|
|
755,537
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(696,157
|
)
|
|
|
(618,579
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
103,357
|
|
|
|
136,974
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
143,232
|
|
|
$
|
173,553
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(77,578
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,969
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,513
|
|
|
|
1,523
|
|
Non-cash interest income
|
|
(3,635
|
)
|
|
|
(1,349
|
)
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
10,635
|
|
|
|
11,889
|
|
Inventory write-down and losses on noncancellable purchase commitments
|
|
11,932
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities
|
|
(2,292
|
)
|
|
|
(25,788
|
)
|
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
483
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
3,633
|
|
|
|
(1,886
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
(14,661
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,422
|
|
|
|
(311
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(229
|
)
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
(3,378
|
)
|
|
|
6,789
|
|
Accrued product warranties
|
|
486
|
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
11,500
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(1,418
|
)
|
|
|
(1,123
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(54,896
|
)
|
|
|
(81,620
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(5,790
|
)
|
|
|
(14,180
|
)
|
Maturities and purchases of short-term investments, net
|
|
20,861
|
|
|
|
(103,704
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
15,071
|
|
|
|
(117,884
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and common stock warrants, net of issuance costs
|
|
27,132
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments on notes payable
|
|
(1,733
|
)
|
|
|
(1,900
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock options exercised
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of shares from employees for income tax withholding purposes
|
|
(310
|
)
|
|
|
(2,808
|
)
|
Proceeds from contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
541
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
Proceeds from warrants exercised
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(214
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
25,653
|
|
|
|
(4,073
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(14,172
|
)
|
|
|
(203,577
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
36,655
|
|
|
|
240,232
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
22,483
|
|
|
$
|
36,655
|
ESS Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(in thousands)
|
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for operating leases included in cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
1,670
|
|
$
|
1,625
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
—
|
|
|
154
|
Non-cash investing and financing transactions:
|
|
|
|
Common stock warrants issued for the acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
4,990
|
|
|
—
|
Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
704
|
|
|
1,358
|
Right-of-use operating lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,534
|
Right-of-use finance lease assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|
|
—
|
|
|
123
|
Warrant vested under contracts with customers
|
|
—
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
20,165
|
|
$
|
34,767
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
1,373
|
|
|
1,213
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
|
945
|
|
|
675
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows
|
$
|
22,483
|
|
$
|
36,655
ESS Tech, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Research and development
|
$
|
3,842
|
|
|
$
|
42,632
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation(1)
|
|
(295
|
)
|
|
|
(2,696
|
)
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$
|
3,547
|
|
|
$
|
39,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
$
|
2,096
|
|
|
$
|
7,744
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation(1)
|
|
(290
|
)
|
|
|
(816
|
)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$
|
1,806
|
|
|
$
|
6,928
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
5,611
|
|
|
$
|
22,574
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation(1)
|
|
(1,502
|
)
|
|
|
(5,370
|
)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$
|
4,109
|
|
|
$
|
17,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
11,549
|
|
|
$
|
72,950
|
|
Less: stock-based compensation
|
|
(2,087
|
)
|
|
|
(8,882
|
)
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
9,462
|
|
|
$
|
64,068
|
|
(1) For purposes of calculating Non-GAAP total operating expenses, stock-based compensation is allocated on a departmental basis based on the classification of the award holder.
ESS Tech, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(16,130
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,578
|
)
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
(1,525
|
)
|
|
|
(5,262
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
2,962
|
|
|
|
10,635
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,326
|
|
|
|
6,513
|
|
Gain on revaluation of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(1,375
|
)
|
|
|
(2,292
|
)
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(773
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(12,777
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,757
|
)
Source: ESS Tech, Inc.
