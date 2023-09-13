ESS Recognized as Leading American Clean Technology Exporter by U.S. Department of Commerce

Award highlights recent projects in Australia and Europe; reinforces ESS global leadership in long-duration energy storage

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS”) (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced that it has been awarded an Export Achievement Certificate by the United States Department of Commerce for expanding global deployment of its American-made, innovative long-duration energy storage technology. ESS was recognized in a ceremony yesterday during RE+ to honor clean energy technology exporters hosted by Ellen Bohon, Director of Global Teams for the U.S. Commercial Service, International Trade Administration.





The Export Achievement Certificate is presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce to American companies making significant contributions to exports. Exports of ESS’ iron flow battery systems have increased significantly over the past year as global demand for long-duration energy storage continues to grow. Most recently, in August 2023, the government of Queensland, Australia, announced two initial utility projects incorporating Energy Warehouse™ systems, manufactured by ESS in the United States and supplied by ESS’ Australian partner, Energy Storage Industries – Asia Pacific. These projects are the first of their kind in Australia and will demonstrate the key role of long-duration energy storage in the transition of large, baseload coal generation and legacy distribution networks to clean energy.

In addition to its growing footprint in the Australian market, ESS recently announced a major partnership with German energy generator LEAG. The initial agreement includes a 50 MW / 500 MWh iron flow battery system to be located at the Boxberg Power Station, a coal-fired generator in Eastern Germany, as a part of LEAG’s strategy to replace coal with clean energy and deliver green baseload power. Once completed, the installation is expected to be the largest flow battery in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

“ESS is proud to play a leading role in meeting the growing demand for long-duration energy storage, both here in the U.S. and around the world,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “As we rebuild the domestic manufacturing base, American companies will be in a position to compete on a global basis. The support of the U.S. Government, including the U.S. Commercial Service, has been critical to driving the global competitiveness of American clean tech manufacturers.”

“We are pleased to recognize ESS’ success in exporting products in a new and growing industry, built on American innovation and manufacturing, to help meet global demand for long-duration energy storage,” said Bohon. “This certificate recognizes ESS’ successful export of its clean energy technology to new markets. Exports of these technologies from companies such as ESS help strengthen our nation’s position in a competitive global marketplace.”

ESS iron flow technology is safe, sustainable and is manufactured leveraging a predominantly American supply chain using widely available, Earth abundant materials. ESS technology is ideal for applications that require up to twelve hours of flexible energy capacity. The technology is well-suited for multiple use cases including utility-scale renewable energy installations, remote solar + storage microgrids, solar load-shifting and peak shaving, as well as other ancillary grid services. ESS technology offers a 25-year design life and unlimited cycling without capacity fade.

Domestic and global demand for ESS’ products is driving the company’s plans to scale production capacity at its Wilsonville, Oregon, manufacturing facility up to 2 GWh annually in coming years.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information visit www.essinc.com.

About the International Trade Administration’s U.S. Commercial Service

The U.S. Commercial Service is the trade promotion arm of the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its network includes 100+ offices across the U.S. and in American embassies and consulates in more than 80 international markets. Whether you’re looking to make your first export sale or expand to additional markets, we offer the expertise you need to connect with business opportunities worldwide. For more information, visit www.trade.gov or contact your local U.S. Commercial Service Office.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding ESS and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, or intentions regarding the future. The words “estimate”, “expect”, “will” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding ESS customers and agreements, the Company’s ability to scale manufacturing capacity, achieve growth and implement cost strategies, and the potential customer base. These forward-looking statements are based on ESS’ current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from such expectations, including, but not limited to, continuing supply chain issues; delays, disruptions, or quality control problems in the Company’s manufacturing operations; the Company’s ability to hire, train and retain an adequate number of manufacturing employees; issues related to customer acceptance of the Company’s products; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 8, 2023, and its other filings filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, ESS is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

ESS Contacts

Media:

Morgan Pitts



503.568.0755



morgan.pitts@essinc.com

Investors:

Erik Bylin



investors@essinc.com