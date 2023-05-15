<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ESS Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Solar & Clean Tech Conference and the TD Cowen Sustainability Week

di Business Wire

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, announced today that ESS management will present at upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

  • Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Solar & Clean Tech Conference on Thursday, May 18 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
  • Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Friday, June 9 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/. A replay of the events will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining, and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Tech, Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Erik Bylin

investors@essinc.com

Media:
Morgan Pitts

+1 (503) 568-0755

Morgan.Pitts@essinc.com

