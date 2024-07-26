ESS Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

WILSONVILLE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems (LDES) for commercial and utility-scale applications, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results for its second quarter 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

The news release announcing the second quarter 2024 financial results will be disseminated on August 14, 2024 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 via telephone by calling (833) 470-1428 in the U.S., or for international callers, by calling +1 (404) 975-4839 and entering conference ID 366142. A telephone replay will be available until August 21, 2024, by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., or for international callers, +1 (929) 458-6194 with conference ID 167636. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http://investors.essinc.com/.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http://investors.essinc.com/.

About ESS, Inc.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH) is the leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow energy storage solutions. ESS was established in 2011 with a mission to accelerate decarbonization safely and sustainably through longer lasting energy storage. Using easy-to-source iron, salt, and water, ESS iron flow technology enables energy security, reliability and resilience. We build flexible storage solutions that allow our customers to meet increasing energy demand without power disruptions and maximize the value potential of excess energy. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Erik Bylin



investors@essinc.com

Media:

Morgan Pitts



503.568.0755



morgan.pitts@essinc.com

