Esri Releases New Versions of Top-Selling Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro Books

Second and Third Editions Now Available of Definitive Guides to Writing Python Code for ArcGIS Pro

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro, Third edition, and Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro, Second edition. Both books include helpful points to remember, key terms, and review questions at the end of each chapter. Companion data and tutorials are available online.





Designed for those with limited programming or scripting experience, Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro unlocks the power of Python with easy-to-follow instructions. It begins with the fundamentals of Python programming and then dives into how to write Python scripts that work with spatial data in ArcGIS Pro. The book also covers how to use geoprocessing tools; describe, create, and update data; and execute specialized tasks. Included are step-by-step instructions, practical examples, and insightful guidance for writing scripts that will automate and improve ArcGIS Pro workflows.

For those who have a good foundation in Python, Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro explores how to develop scripts into tools and sharable notebooks, use third-party packages, and learn other more specialized tasks. Key topics covered include creating custom functions and classes; writing specialized scripts using ArcPy; creating Python script tools and Python toolboxes; managing Python packages and environments; migrating scripts from Python 2 to 3; NumPy, Pandas, and Matplotlib; and creating and using notebooks.

The author of both books, Dr. Paul A. Zandbergen, is a professor at Vancouver Island University, where he teaches courses in introductory geographic information system (GIS) technology, spatial analysis and modeling, spatial statistics, and GIS programming. His research has received funding from the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Justice, and the National Institutes of Health. Having published over 50 journal articles and book chapters in the field, he is also the author of the original editions of Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro and Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro.

Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro, Third edition, is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589488014, US$99.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589488021, US$99.99). Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro, Second edition, is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589488038, US$99.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589488045, US$99.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2024 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, ArcPy, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com