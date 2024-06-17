Esri Releases New Edition of Top-Selling ArcGIS Pro Book

“Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 3.2” Shows Readers How to Use the Latest Capabilities in Esri’s World-Leading Software

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of “Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 3.2.” The newest edition of this comprehensive guide introduces readers to ArcGIS Pro, the world’s most powerful desktop geographic information system (GIS) software. “Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 3.2” walks readers through ArcGIS Online, 3D GIS, building geodatabases, creating maps for web and physical presentations, and more. With over 300 full-color images, the book clarifies complicated processes, such as developing a geoprocessing model, using Python to write a script tool, and creating space-time cubes for analysis in easy-to-follow workflows.





Throughout the book, short sidebars about real-world GIS scenarios in specific industries help readers understand how ArcGIS Pro can be used widely to solve problems. At the end of each chapter, a summary and glossary help reinforce the skills learned.

The Getting to Know series has been teaching readers about GIS for more than 20 years. Ideal for students, self-learners, and professionals who want to learn the premier GIS desktop application, “Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 3.2” is a textbook and desk reference for using ArcGIS Pro successfully. This new edition was written by Michael Law, a cartographer and GIS professional with over 16 years of experience, and Amy Collins, a writer and editor who specializes in GIS. They previously updated “Getting to Know ArcGIS Desktop 10.8.”

“Getting to Know ArcGIS Pro 3.2” is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487772, US$119.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589487789, US$119.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

