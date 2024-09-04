Esri Releases New Book on Dr. Dawn Wright’s Historic Challenger Deep Dive

Mapping the Deep: Innovation, Exploration & the Dive of a Lifetime Explores the Importance of Mapping the Ocean

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Mapping the Deep: Innovation, Exploration & the Dive of a Lifetime.





The new book by oceanographer Dr. Dawn Wright details the historic 2022 trip that made her the first Black person to visit Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench, the deepest and most unexplored place on earth—over 10,000 meters beneath the Pacific Ocean’s surface.

We currently know less about the ocean floor than about the surface of the moon. Just one-fourth of the seabed has been mapped in high resolution to date, and as an ocean scientist and explorer, Wright has made it her mission to change that.

With a foreword by marine geologist Kathryn Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, Mapping the Deep takes readers on an adventure that showcases the perseverance and innovation required for ocean exploration. With a focus on Wright’s historic dive, her personal journey, and the cutting-edge technology that made the expedition possible, the book highlights the crucial importance of mapping the ocean and its profound impact on the planet’s future. From the fascinating history of Challenger Deep and its explorers to the diverse marine life that resides within, Mapping the Deep is a blend of history, fascinating facts, and beautiful images.

As chief scientist of Esri, Dr. Dawn Wright aids in strengthening the scientific foundation for Esri software and services while also representing Esri to the scientific community. A specialist in marine geology, with record-setting submersible dives in Alvin (to the East Pacific Rise), Pisces V, and Limiting Factor (to Challenger Deep), she has also authored and contributed to some of the most definitive literature on marine GIS.

Mapping the Deep is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487888, US$26.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487895, US$26.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

