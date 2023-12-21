Esri Book Shows How Earth Science Organizations Can Improve Decision-Making

Addressing Earth’s Challenges: GIS for Earth Sciences Demonstrates the Successful Use of GIS to Visualize and Analyze Data for Environmental Challenges

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geography is a critical factor for almost all issues that governments and residents face. Mapping and data science have never been more crucial for organizations that must craft smarter policies on a national scale to tackle challenges relating to the health of the planet. To aid these decision-makers, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Addressing Earth’s Challenges: GIS for Earth Sciences. The new book includes real-life stories about how earth science organizations are successfully using geographic information system (GIS) technology. By visualizing and analyzing data, these professionals can streamline workflows, gain competitive insight, design efficient operations, and foster civic inclusion.





Addressing Earth’s Challenges demonstrates how organizations can implement GIS in six fields: geoscience, sustainable energy, environmental monitoring, climate science, weather, and marine science. The book also includes a section on next steps that provides helpful ideas, strategies, tools, and actions to help jump-start the use of GIS for earth sciences. A collection of online resources, including additional stories, videos, new ideas and concepts, and downloadable tools and content, complements the new book.

Addressing Earth’s Challenges: GIS for Earth Sciences is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487536, US$23.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589487529, US$23.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

