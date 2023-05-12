Esri Book Demonstrates How Natural Resource Organizations Can Improve Sustainability, Profits

Managing Our World: GIS for Natural Resources Includes Real-Life Stories with Results to Learn From

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natural resource organizations face the challenge of improving sustainability efforts while remaining competitive. Many governments and businesses are realizing that sustainability policies also improve an organization’s profitability. But successfully implementing these practices requires data-driven insights, many of which are geographic. To support these organizations’ goals, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Managing Our World: GIS for Natural Resources.

This book—a collection of real-life stories about agriculture, forestry, mining, energy, pipeline, and renewable energy organizations—is about finding a balance between meeting market demand for natural resources and preserving them for future generations by using geographic information system (GIS) technology. The examples in the book provide a guide for how to increase profits, enhance environmental protections, expand societal benefits, and improve operational efficiency with maps and analytics.

Managing Our World includes a section that provides ideas, strategies, tools, and actions to help jump-start an organization’s use of GIS for natural resources. An online component—including additional stories, videos, new ideas and concepts, and downloadable tools and content—complements the book.

Managing Our World: GIS for Natural Resources is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589486898, US$23.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589486881, US$23.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

