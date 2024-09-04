Esri Book Breaks New Ground with Behind-the-Headlines Stories of People Using GIS to Change Lives

The Geography of Hope Explores the Optimists Mapping the World for a Better Future, from Fighting Disease on the Front Line to Modernizing National Intelligence

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced The Geography of Hope: Real-Life Stories of Optimists Mapping a Better World, by Pulitzer Prize-winning editor and former National Audubon Society CEO David Yarnold, will be released next month.





The Geography of Hope introduces readers to extraordinary people who are changing the world, using geographic information system (GIS) technology. Nine topical stories include a father-daughter duo that’s fighting for fair elections, individuals who are protecting democracy in eastern Europe, and people who are removing deadly explosives across the world after conflicts. The book also discusses more transparent policing, ways to improve K–12 education, and radical AI-driven changes in national intelligence. This book puts human faces to GIS and mapping in a real-world context.

Writer and photographer David Yarnold traveled the world to find new stories to tell, including how GIS is helping create conservation for and by Africans to meet the challenges of climate change and threats to wildlife. He also describes how well-known businesses around the world are becoming more profitable through their use of GIS.

Yarnold reveals the GIS that is used globally in a nontechnical way with nine relatable stories of families, leadership, and collaboration. The Geography of Hope is beautifully designed with full-color photographs and illustrations throughout.

David Yarnold led a GIS-fueled turnaround at the National Audubon Society, helped the Environmental Defense Fund teach China how to do carbon trading, and was executive editor at the San Jose Mercury News.

The Geography of Hope will be available October 1, in paperback (ISBN: 9781589487413, US$39.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487420, US$39.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

