Esri Advances Secure Drone Solutions with Blue UAS Cleared, Federally Approved Drone

Geospatial Drone Flight Planning and Data Capture Application Now Supports Freefly’s “Astro Max”

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the fast-paced drone industry, compliance with federal regulations and the use of advanced technology are essential for staying competitive. Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is now supporting the Astro Max drone, the first Blue UAS cleared and NDAA-compliant drone to integrate with Esri’s ArcGIS Flight application.

Developed by Esri partner Freefly Systems, the Astro Max is an American-made drone that meets the rigorous security and performance standards of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS initiative. This compact and powerful industrial drone enhances the capabilities of government and enterprise users with ArcGIS Flight.

"With this integration, we're not only meeting federal customers’ demands but also staying ahead of potential federal regulations," said Brent Pierce, lead product engineer for ArcGIS Flight. “This proactive step reinforces Esri’s commitment to our users' success and solidifies our leadership in the drone mapping industry by providing them with a seamless and secure solution for drone operations."

Within the ArcGIS Flight mobile app, UAS pilots, especially those flying missions for the U.S. government, can fly drones autonomously, capture high-quality drone imagery, and enhance situational awareness. They can also easily share flight information with key stakeholders and collect geospatial video, which includes location and orientation data. This streamlined approach boosts operational efficiency and ensures that government customers have a secure and integrated solution for their critical missions.

Esri's support for the Astro Max is a major milestone in the drone industry. It provides government agencies and organizations with a trusted, secure, and high-performance drone solution that meets the highest standards of security and compliance.

To learn more about ArcGIS Flight, visit esri.com/arcgis-blog/products/flight/imagery/introducing-arcgis-flight/.

