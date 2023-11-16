Esri Advances ArcGIS Platform

Enhancements to Esri’s Platform as a Service Will Help Developers and Businesses More Efficiently and Securely Build Solutions

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2021, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, released ArcGIS Platform, a geospatial platform as a service (PaaS) for developers to integrate location capabilities into their apps, business systems, and products. Now, the company is adding two new enhanced services to ArcGIS Platform to improve the ease, speed, cost effectiveness, and security with which users will be able to accomplish these goals for their organizations.





New services include the following:

Places— Access points of interest data that encompasses a variety of location- and attribute-based criteria, describing features in Earth’s built and natural environments. This includes retail locations, public facilities, and landscapes. Places offers insight into what attracts people to a location and supports site selection, market analysis, and distribution planning.

Data Hosting —Benefit from a simple and secure solution to store, manage, and access location-based data. With ownership of their data, developers can create hosted layers and services, allowing users to query, edit, and analyze data within applications.

ArcGIS Platform also now includes the latest release of the basemap styles service. This global collection of ready-to-use map styles serves as the foundation for apps that developers can access with localized languages and geographies to meet their unique needs. Updates include a new user-friendly URL endpoint; access to over 50 different ArcGIS and OpenStreetMap basemap styles; and the ability to display localized place labels around the world in over 30 languages.

“The new enhanced services that have been added to ArcGIS Platform will enable developers to build their apps more quickly while staying on budget, giving the organizations they support the confidence to expand,” said David Cardella, Esri product manager for developer technologies. “Places provides developers on-demand access to over 1,000 categories of Places data, while Data Hosting allows developers and businesses to securely store their data as a service, retain their data ownership, and reduce cost of maintenance.”

ArcGIS Platform gives developers direct access to Esri’s powerful location services using the APIs and web frameworks of their choice. Scaling with developers and their apps, ArcGIS Platform lets customers leverage the same framework and services whether they’re supporting dozens or millions of users.

To learn more about ArcGIS Platform and how it delivers low-cost, high-quality location services to developers, visit go.esri.com/Platform-Learn-More.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

