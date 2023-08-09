EspriGas Announces TJ Mihelic as Head of Operations

Operations Expert to Enhance Customer Experience and Drive Sustainable Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#co2—EspriGas, a technology-driven industrial gas company, names TJ Mihelic as its Head of Operations. Mihelic joins the company with a focus on delivering positive experiences for customers and suppliers, elevating operational efficiency, and driving growth strategies.





Leveraging his experience driving strategy and working with cross-functional teams to improve operations, Mihelic will identify opportunities to enhance how EspriGas supports customers and suppliers via technology solutions.

“We are excited to have TJ join EspriGas as an important addition to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Mike Walsh, CEO of EspriGas. “TJ brings great experience and insights from his previous roles in consulting, where he delivered strategic initiatives and go-to-market strategies for global organizations. He will focus on helping our operations team succeed, improving our customer experience, and developing sustainable relationships with customers and suppliers.”

Prior to joining EspriGas, Mihelic was a Business Strategy Consultant at Accenture Strategy where he shaped and implemented large-scale strategic initiatives for large organizations in the energy and consumer industries. He recently received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan with a focus on finance and strategy.

In the process of earning his master’s degree, Mihelic had the opportunity to join the EspriGas team as a Technology Strategy and Operations Consultant at EspriGas, where he focused on shaping the company’s technology roadmap and collaborating with the Executive Leadership Team to evaluate technology opportunities in the business. During this time, Mihelic learned about the organization and its unique value proposition, which led him to pursue a long-term career with the company.

“During my time as a consultant, I felt a strong sense of purpose, camaraderie, and collaboration at EspriGas that resulted in a positive culture that rewards results and prioritizes the importance of work-life balance,” said Mihelic. “I am excited to partner with and learn from this extremely skilled, experienced, and motivated team and deliver value to our customers and suppliers.”

Mihelic lives in Nashville, TN, and is passionate about being active in his free time with activities such as circuit training, golfing, and hiking.

About EspriGas

EspriGas is a technology-driven industrial gas company that brings a modern approach to the industry. Using a combination of technology and a network business model, we deliver products locally and support organizations nationally. For over 25 years, EspriGas has built a network of gas supply partners to meet the needs of customers. As a single source gas provider, the EspriGas network includes 4,000+ supplier locations with a collective goal to make the cumbersome and complex gas industry simple.

Contacts

Marketing Contact

LaNisha Townsend



ltownsend@esprigas.com