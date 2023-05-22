Esperanto Technologies Expands Global Partner Network

Company’s Partners Add System Integration and Solutions Expertise As Well As Enhanced Access to US, European and Japanese Markets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RISCV–Esperanto Technologies™, the leading developer of high performance, energy-efficient artificial intelligence (AI) solutions based on the RISC-V instruction set, today announced that it is accelerating deployment of its ET-SoC-1 solutions through an expanded network of partners in key international markets. These companies enhance Esperanto’s capabilities with deep expertise in datacenter and edge systems technologies, and strengthen access to key customers in AI, high performance computing (HPC), generative AI and mixed-mode (AI plus HPC) applications.

To address the demand for AI-enabled systems, Esperanto has entered into a strategic partnership with Penguin Solutions, an SGH™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH) that provides HPC, AI, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies, services, and expertise that span the continuum of edge, core, and cloud. Esperanto and Penguin Solutions are working closely to develop multiple systems in various form factors to address the demand for AI and HPC acceleration in the datacenter and at the edge.

In addition, Esperanto announced several value-added partnerships. In Italy, Esperanto announced a partnership with E4 Computer Engineering, an internationally recognized system integrator and solution provider for high-grade expertise in HPC, High Performance Data Analytics, AI and Deep Learning. In Germany, Esperanto announced a partnership with MEGWARE GmbH, one of Europe’s leading supercomputing specialists. In Japan, Esperanto announced a partnership with Elematec Corporation, a provider of one-stop solutions for on-site planning and development, design and manufacturing services.

Esperanto is seeing growing demand worldwide for its energy efficient, massively parallel RISC-V solutions. Semico Research Corporation forecasts that the total market revenue for RISC-V AI SoCs will grow at 72.2% CAGR to $29 billion by 2027. Esperanto is currently serving datacenter and enterprise edge applications with its ET-SoC-1 AI/HPC Accelerator chip, featuring more than 1,000 64-bit RISC-V cores with attached vector/tensor units, with value-added card and server form factors provided by both Esperanto and its partners. In addition, Esperanto’s newly announced Cloud Access Program enables broader access to these systems for evaluation of its technology worldwide.

“As one of the first companies shipping massively parallel RISC-V based hardware, Esperanto is in a unique position to serve these market needs through our expanded worldwide partner network,” said Art Swift, president and CEO at Esperanto Technologies. “We’ve been shipping RISC-V evaluation servers globally since last year, and now our expanded partner network will enable Esperanto to reach more customers interested in RISC-V acceleration for AI, HPC and mixed-mode workloads.”

“Penguin helps to accelerate customer access to the latest technology innovations for both AI and high performance computing,” said Thierry Pellegrino, senior vice president at SGH and president of Intelligent Platform Solutions. “By partnering closely with Esperanto, we are able to offer one of the industry’s leading RISC-V solutions in a variety of form factors for customers spanning data center to edge markets. Our valued partnership with Esperanto will help us continue to innovate in our HPC and AI solution designs and keep pace with the growing demand for advancements in generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics.”

“At E4, we are seeing significant interest among our customer base in technical solutions based on RISC-V,” said Cosimo Gianfreda, CEO at E4 Computer Engineering. “Our partnership with Esperanto enables us to bring the latest in RISC-V-based AI and HPC acceleration into systems that we deliver to the most advanced enterprises, universities and centers for advanced research and computing.”

“MEGWARE delivers high-performance computers to research institutes, universities, and industrial and business customers throughout Europe,” said Axel Auweter, CTO at MEGWARE GmbH. “With the growth of RISC-V in the European HPC space, we are excited about our partnership with Esperanto which will enable us to bring AI and HPC acceleration based on RISC-V to the public and industrial customers that we serve.”

“Elematec delivers products and services to a broad set of customers across digital electronics, the automotive industry and industrial and home segments,” said Akira Yokode, CEO and Chairman at Elematec. “We see great opportunities for RISC-V AI acceleration across our broad customer base, and we are very enthusiastic about partnering with Esperanto Technologies to address these opportunities through our multi-pronged business model.”

