ESO’s Dr. Brent Myers Receives Notable Recognition for Revolutionary Impact on EMS, awarded by the American College of Emergency Physicians

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS/Trauma offices, today announced Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer at ESO, received the Outstanding Contribution in EMS award by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“Dr. Brent Myers’ dedication and contributions to improving patient outcomes in the prehospital setting are truly unparalleled,” said Eric Beck, DO, MPH, FACEP, President at ESO. “Through groundbreaking research and thought leadership, Dr. Myers has made a profound impact on public health and played a vital role in shaping the prehospital medical environment, ensuring equitable and accurate care for patients. His unwavering advocacy and expert guidance for clinicians nationwide have been instrumental in advancing EMS practices.”

The American College of Emergency Physicians Awards Program honors exemplary leaders in the healthcare field who demonstrate outstanding excellence. This prestigious program serves as a platform to acknowledge ACEP members for their significant professional contributions.

“True progress in the prehospital environment requires dedication and a commitment to research and innovation,” continued Beck. “By reviewing thousands of patient outcomes, Dr. Brent Myers and his team are unlocking invaluable insights that have the power to transform EMS practices. It is through his commitment that ESO can continue its mission to improve community health and safety through the power of data. These are life-saving practices that Dr. Myers works to improve every day.”

To see more of the work Dr. Brent Myers and his research colleagues contribute to the public health and safety dialogue, visit: https://www.eso.com/data-and-research/

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the gold standard for fire Record Management Systems; trauma, burn and stroke registry software; and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

