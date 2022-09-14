ESO Partners with Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC) to Help Guide the Future of Paramedicine in Canada

Focus on technology and data to identify major trends and improve patient care

AUSTIN, Texas & OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state/provincial and national agencies, today announced a major partnership with the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC). The focus of the partnership will be on guidelines, goals and strategies to drive improved patient care across the country using data to identify key trends across all provinces.

“With ESO as a partner, the Paramedic Chiefs of Canada (PCC) will be further empowered to guide the future of paramedicine in Canada by accomplishing the goals and strategies outlined in our strategic plan, and advance the agenda defined in our White Paper, Principles to Guide Paramedicine in Canada,” said Randy Mellow, PCC President. “We look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

The PCC, founded in 2007, provides a platform for sharing of information and encourages changes to policy that help drive the profession forward and improve patient care and provider well-being. The six core tenants of the PCC are: Stable funding, systematic improvement, personnel development, leadership support and mobilized healthcare. The organization currently consists of 325 Paramedic Chiefs, managers, and Paramedics coast to coast, with the mission to advance and align Paramedic leadership across Canada.

ESO provides software, services and data resources to thousands of EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and provincial/national agencies across the United States and Canada, with a mission to improve community health and safety through the power of data. The company leads the charge in research and insights that lead to dramatic improvements across the entire industry, including patient care, provider well-being, and operational efficiency.

The combination of PCC and ESO’s industry acumen, knowledge and passion will help identify and advance key opportunities for Paramedic success in Canada.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with PCC,” said Eric Beck, President of ESO. “Their understanding of the opportunities and obstacles in Canada will help us be able to focus our energy and resources on advancing the profession and ensuring we deliver the right tools, technology and thought leadership for our Canadian peers. We look forward to working together.”

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

