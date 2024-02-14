ESO Appoints Joy Brown to Board of Directors

Accomplished executive brings 20+ years of experience leading transformative data intelligence initiatives across industries.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state, and federal systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joy Brown to its Board of Directors. Brown brings over 20 years of experience as a digital transformation technology executive, specializing in enterprise technology, digital experiences, patient and customer intelligence, AI and operational excellence.









“Joy joins ESO at a pivotal time, with the advancements in generative AI and the maturity of integrated data across the industries we serve, our ability to drive community health and safety patient outcome improvement has never been more promising,” said Eric Beck, President & CEO of ESO. “Her decades of leadership experience will deepen ESO’s expertise and help accelerate our innovation agenda to benefit communities, clinicians, patients, payers, researchers and others within the healthcare ecosystem.”

Brown’s extensive background includes leadership roles at Fortune 100 global organizations across various highly regulated industries, such as Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences. Brown has led technology, data and digital transformations in her roles at Verizon, Capital One, UnitedHealth Group/Optum, Vanguard and GE.

“I am honored to join ESO’s Board of Directors and contribute to their mission of improving community health and safety through the power of data. As the leading provider of software for emergency services, ESO is uniquely positioned to provide data and insights to emergency service providers striving to improve patient outcomes,” said Joy Brown. “I look forward to being part of ESO’s continued success in this critical space.”

Brown’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in ESO. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

