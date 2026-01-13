Esker Officially Registered as a Certified E-Invoicing Platform in France

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, announced today that it has received final registration as a certified platform by the French Public Finance Directorate (DGFiP). This recognition represents a major milestone in helping companies comply with France’s nationwide e-invoicing reform, which will make e-invoicing mandatory for all French companies.

Starting September 1, 2026, large and medium-sized companies will no longer be allowed to send invoices directly to their customers for French domestic transactions. Instead, all e-invoices must be exchanged exclusively through a government-approved certified platform (PA — Plateforme Agréée). Additionally, companies of all sizes must be able to receive invoices electronically. Certified platforms will securely exchange invoices with one another using common standards, while the government will oversee a central directory and collect transaction data.

Esker obtained its certification following significant investments in compliance, security and interoperability. Hosted in France, Esker’s platform is ISO 27001 certified and fully compliant with DGFiP security requirements. It seamlessly exchanges data with other certified platforms as well as with the public invoicing portal (PPF) and supports all three mandatory invoice formats.

Esker has already successfully completed its first e-invoice exchanges in a production environment, validating the robustness and reliability of its solution. These tests ensure that companies using Esker are immediately compliant with the requirements of the reform.

A compliant, scalable and international platform

Beyond compliance, Esker plays an active role in the e-invoicing ecosystem. E-invoicing is a global priority and under the European Union’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) directive, e-invoicing will become mandatory by 2030 across the EU. Esker currently supports e-invoicing compliance in more than 60 countries, enabling companies to manage their international invoicing flows through a single platform.

“We are extremely proud that Esker is among the very first certified platforms to receive final registration,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “This certification guarantees our customers’ compliance with the French e-invoicing reform today, and our teams remain fully committed to maintaining that compliance over the long term.”

