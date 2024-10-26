Esker Filing of a Draft Offer Document Relating to the Tender Offer

LYON, France, & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the context of the contemplated tender offer aiming at the shares of Esker SA (the Draft Tender Offer), the attached PDF document here constitutes the “regulated” press release (communiqué normé) of Boréal Bidco SAS (a company controlled by Bridgepoint) which summarizes the key terms of the draft offer document relating to the Draft Tender Offer filed today with the French financial market authority and indicating where this draft offer document can be found.





Press Contact: Lindsey Harrison



Tel: (630) 730-1808 | eskerpr@walkersands.com

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier



Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 | emmanuel.olivier@esker.com