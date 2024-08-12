Esker Clarifies Position on Speculated Acquisition Proposal

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A press article dated August 9, 2024, mentions that Bridgepoint Group Plc (“Bridgepoint”) is considering launching a public offer for Esker (the “Company”).





Esker confirms having discussions with Bridgepoint regarding a potential offer.

As part of its ongoing strategic process, the Company regularly evaluates its options. These options include seeking new strategic shareholders but also continuing its impressive journey as a publicly listed company.

The ongoing discussions with Bridgepoint are part of this approach. However, there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or transaction, nor to the terms and timing thereof.

Esker is committed to keeping the public informed of any significant developments in this regard.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

