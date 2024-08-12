Home Business Wire Esker Clarifies Position on Speculated Acquisition Proposal
Business Wire

Esker Clarifies Position on Speculated Acquisition Proposal

di Business Wire

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A press article dated August 9, 2024, mentions that Bridgepoint Group Plc (“Bridgepoint”) is considering launching a public offer for Esker (the “Company”).


Esker confirms having discussions with Bridgepoint regarding a potential offer.

As part of its ongoing strategic process, the Company regularly evaluates its options. These options include seeking new strategic shareholders but also continuing its impressive journey as a publicly listed company.

The ongoing discussions with Bridgepoint are part of this approach. However, there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or transaction, nor to the terms and timing thereof.

Esker is committed to keeping the public informed of any significant developments in this regard.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

©2024 Esker S.A. All rights reserved. Esker and the Esker logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Esker S.A. the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

Contacts

Press Contact:
Lindsey Harrison

Tel: (630) 730-1808

eskerpr@walkersands.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46

emmanuel.olivier@esker.com

Articoli correlati

GrafTech Announces Appointment of Rory O’Donnell as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of...
Continua a leggere

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMAHA, Nebraska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) announced its financial results for the second...
Continua a leggere

Electra Announces Voting Results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ELBM--Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra” or the “Company”) today announced voting results of its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php