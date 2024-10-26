Home Business Wire Esker Announcing the Filing of a Draft Reply Document to the Tender...
Esker Announcing the Filing of a Draft Reply Document to the Tender Offer for the Company Shares

LYON, France, & MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the context of the contemplated tender offer aiming at the shares of Esker SA (the Draft Tender Offer), the attached PDF document here constitutes the “regulated” press release (communiqué normé) of Esker SA (a company listed on Euronext Growth) which summarizes the key terms of the draft reply offer document relating to the Draft Tender Offer filed today with the French financial market authority and indicating where this draft reply offer document can be found.



Contacts

Press Contact: Lindsey Harrison

Tel: (630) 730-1808 | eskerpr@walkersands.com

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 | emmanuel.olivier@esker.com

