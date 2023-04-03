<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

ESI Group Launches a “RECHARGE DAY” for All Its Employees to Recharge Their Batteries

di Business Wire

RUNGIS, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

After introducing a “NO MEETING DAY” in May 2021 to restore the importance of taking time, ESI Group (Paris:ESI), the world-renowned simulation and virtual prototyping software provider for the industry, is now launching a “RECHARGE DAY”, a day where employees can take time for themselves, to recharge their batteries. This day will take place, this year, on Friday, May 19, 2023, and will apply to all the Group’s employees, in its 18 countries and will be renewed every year on a date set at the beginning of the year.

“Our role, as a company, is to provide our employees with the most serene environment possible so they can fulfill their work while maintaining a work-life balance. In this context, ESI Group has launched a ‘NO MEETING DAY’, three years ago. The Group continues in this approach and has decided to offer all its employees a common day off. During this day, employees can serenely enjoy a day without professional e-mails, meetings, or phone calls. We know that life can get overwhelming sometimes, and it’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind. That’s why we want to take a moment to celebrate self-care and remind ourselves of the importance of taking a break every once in a while. ‘RECHARGE DAY’ is a day dedicated to taking care of ourselves and recharging our batteries, so we can tackle our busy lives with renewed energy and enthusiasm.” says Yannick Charron, Vice President of Human Resources at ESI Group.

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high stakes concerns – environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval, and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 18 countries, employs 1000 people around the world, and reported 2022 sales of €130 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

https://www.esi-group.com/company/who-we-are

