eShipping Announces Closing of Two Strategic Acquisitions

Superior Transport & Logistics and Synapsum Enhance Platform’s Offering and Leadership Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eShipping, a tech-enabled, asset-light provider of managed transportation and logistics services, today announced the closing of two strategic acquisitions as the company continues its growth trajectory – Superior Transport & Logistics and Synapsum. Superior Transport & Logistics is a leader in custom transportation solutions, including less-than-truckload and truckload brokerage, parcel services and transportation management systems. Synapsum is a leading supply chain analytics software provider that delivers proprietary data solutions for shippers to improve margins by connecting data across sales and logistics. These recent acquisitions further strengthen eShipping’s competitive position and ability to provide more custom data, insights, and visibility for its shippers.





“We are pleased to welcome Superior Transport & Logistics and Synapsum to eShipping,” said Chad Earwood, Founder and CEO of eShipping. “Both businesses add strategic capabilities and critical talent to our growing platform. Superior Transport & Logistics is a very logical partner that offers complementary managed transportation services to eShipping’s existing solutions. Synapsum is a strategic asset with differentiated technology and capabilities that combine well with eShipManager® and Global Data View® to bring shippers margin visibility and more pathways to optimize the distribution chain.”

Earwood added, “eShipping’s goal is to be a value-added partner to shippers’ entire distribution chains, providing both visibility and execution across key modes and services, delivered in a seamless technology platform. In pursuit of this mission, over the past decade, we have expanded our capabilities to include less-than-truckload and truckload brokerage, international air and ocean services, customs brokerage, parcel, final mile, drayage and warehousing services. We deliver these services through our eShipManager® technology platform to provide supply chain visibility and optimizations for efficiency. Increasingly, customers are demanding multi-modal capabilities, and our approach seems to be resonating in the marketplace. We are excited to keep making progress to better serve our customers and create value for all stakeholders of eShipping.”

eShipping has successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its 2021 recapitalization, led by Ridgemont Equity Partners and management. The company continues to pursue opportunities to partner with third party logistics providers that share the same commitment to team culture and data-driven solutions that support shipper customers’ most demanding supply chain needs.

About eShipping

eShipping is a leading, tech-enabled, non-asset based provider of managed transportation services. Through its proprietary eShipManager® platform, the company offers a full suite of outsourced logistics solutions, including freight optimization and management, less-than-truckload and truckload brokerage, international air and ocean services, customs brokerage, parcel, final mile, drayage, warehousing, and distribution. eShipping is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, with regional office locations and distribution centers across the United States. www.eshipping.biz

Contacts

Aimee Hilger



eShipping, VP Communications and Marketing



(816) 505-0198



AHilger@eShipping.biz