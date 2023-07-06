<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ESG and Customer Experience: New Study Reveals Priorities of European Financial Services
Business Wire

ESG and Customer Experience: New Study Reveals Priorities of European Financial Services

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–The financial sector in Europe is undergoing a profound transition. Over 52% of the surveyed firms intend to tackle full-spectrum innovation projects within the next two years to remain competitive.


The study Unlocking opportunity in challenging times: innovation in European Financial Servicescommissioned by Objectway to GlobalData shows that the private wealth sector’s earnings forecasts for 2023 point to another year of stagnation. To overcome this stalemate, banks and wealth managers increased their investments in technology by 8.5% last year and will probably increase them to 9.2% by 2023. The aim is mainly to improve the customer experience, optimise processes, and evolve the offering.

Almost 40% of respondents cited customer experience as the most important priority. “Increased competition between players, digitisation and the ability to guarantee the results of investments are the biggest challenges,” comments Luigi Marciano, Objectway’s Group CEO. A lasting relationship with increasingly demanding customers is the key factor. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the big issue here, with almost 50% citing AI and machine learning as the biggest changes in customer experience strategies over the next two years, followed by expanding the number of customer-facing channels (35.6%).

When it comes to offering evolution, ESG investments take the lion’s share. Across the industry, 84.5% plan to add or expand ESG investment options in the next three years. “Sustainable investing is on the rise in Europe and globally, as awareness of positive social and environmental impact combined with improved financial returns grows,” Marciano said. There are several ways to develop or sharpen an ESG-compliant profile: creating new investment solutions is the natural response, according to 73% of respondents. Other important means of developing an ESG brand included asking clients about their ESG views (64.7%) or providing support and resources for financial education (48.5%).

Regardless of the company’s priorities, successful strategic innovation requires a coordinated approach and shared goals among all stakeholders. “Companies are recognising the benefits of having an ecosystem of skilled partners to outsource aspects of their business,” Marciano explains. Flexibility is the top reason for outsourcing. This is especially true in large companies (47.6%) that don’t want to use internal resources exclusively for what could be a critical modernisation. The other key factor, at around 40%, is clearly cost, especially for smaller companies, because it is usually not cost-effective for them to develop software internally.

Contacts

Chiara Giudici

+393938229579

chiara.giudici@objectway.com

Articoli correlati

Aqara Debuts its First Thread-based Device with Native Matter Support

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, today introduces its new Door and Window Sensor P2,...
Continua a leggere

Box Achieves Health Data Hosting (HDS) Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
Box Content Cloud validated to protect and manage confidential and sensitive health data in FrancePARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX),...
Continua a leggere

Aeroporti di Roma Gets More Travelers to their Destination on Time with Dynatrace

Business Wire Business Wire -
Unified observability platform helps Italy’s largest airports process 90% of travelers through security in 3 minutes and enable punctual...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Aqara Debuts its First Thread-based Device with Native Matter Support

Business Wire