Ermetic CNAPP Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Cloud native application protection platform provides comprehensive security for Google Cloud Customers

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS—Ermetic, a leading cloud infrastructure security company, today announced that the Ermetic cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.





“The availability of the Ermetic CNAPP on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it fast and easy for customers to pay for and provision advanced security for their cloud resources,” said Arick Goomanovsky, CBO of Ermetic. “This relationship with Google Cloud enables us to make the Ermetic platform even more accessible to organizations that rely on Google Cloud’s infrastructure to run their business and demand uncompromising protection from security threats.”

“Cloud security is increasingly critical and it is essential for companies to have comprehensive solutions to protect their cloud infrastructure and data ,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. “We are happy to welcome the Ermetic platform to Google Cloud Marketplace to help customers easily access and deploy CNAPP capabilities directly, helping to secure their cloud resources.”

Ermetic’s CNAPP is specifically designed to identify and address security vulnerabilities in Google Cloud. It uses an identity-centric approach to unify and automate cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection, and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM) in the Google Cloud environment. The Ermetic platform integrates comprehensive asset discovery, in-depth risk analysis, real-time threat detection, and compliance reporting, along with precision visualization and step-by-step guidance for Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage.

Ermetic’s accessibility on Google Cloud Marketplace empowers clients to enhance their security measures while significantly improving cost-effectiveness in their overall investment in Google Cloud.

About Ermetic

Ermetic reveals and prioritizes security gaps in AWS, Azure and GCP and enables organizations to remediate them immediately. The Ermetic cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) uses an identity-first approach to unify and automate cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM). It unifies full asset discovery, deep risk analysis, runtime threat detection and compliance reporting, combined with pinpoint visualization and step-by-step guidance. The company is one of America’s Best Startup Employers according to Forbes and led by proven technology entrepreneurs whose previous companies have been acquired by Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and others. Ermetic has received funding from Accel, Forgepoint, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Qumra Capital and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

