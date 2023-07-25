ERI’s Kevin Dillon Shares Insights on the Future of ITAD at ITAD Summit 2023 Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, participated in a show-headlining “fireside chat” conversation at last week’s ITAD Summit in Scottsdale. The show-opening event was titled “ITAD’s Next Frontier: Industry Titans Share Insights on Emerging Technologies and Trends.”

Dillon discussed the latest topics and trends in the ITAD space and shared his expertise on:

What ITAD customers want in 2023

Macro trends in the ITAD and reverse logistics industries

Impactful innovations

The evolution of ITAD

The importance of a circular economy

The critical need for transparency

The benefits of strategic partnerships

Predictions for the future

He also engaged in a spirited discussion with his fellow panelists and in an audience Q&A.

ITAD Summit is a collaborative forum covering advances in technology, IT processes, and trends that help organizations expand their possibilities.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

