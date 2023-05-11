<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

ERI’s Kevin Dillon Describes the Current State of ITAD at IAITAM ACE 2023 Conference

di Business Wire

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, led and moderated an open “fireside chat” conversation with Todd Zegers, President & CEO of Circular Integrity, for a special “Titans of ITAD” discussion titled “Safe and Circular” at this week’s IAITAM ACE 2023 conference in Nashville.

Dillon and Zegers discussed the latest topics and trends in the ITAD space and shared their expertise on:

  • What ITAD customers want in 2023
  • Macro trends in the ITAD and reverse logistics industries
  • Impactful innovations
  • The evolution of ITAD
  • The importance of a circular economy
  • The critical need for transparency
  • The benefits of strategic partnerships
  • Predictions for the future

They also engaged in a spirited audience Q&A.

The IAITAM Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE) is the world’s leading IT Asset Management conference. At ACE, C-level executives, IT, Financial, and Legal professionals come together to explore the latest in ITAM and its impact on business operations, compliance, and profitability. IAITAM, the world leader in ITAM education, hosts over 2,000 attendees around the world at ACE every year to share best practices and gain the latest intel from the experts in the field.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

