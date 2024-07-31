ERI’s John Shegerian Shares Insights on the Future of ITAD at ITAD Summit 2024 Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITAD–John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, participated in a show-headlining “fireside chat” conversation last week at the ITAD Summit at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The show-opening event was emceed by Bob Lafon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Capital Growth Partners.

Shegerian discussed the latest topics and trends in the ITAD space and shared his expertise on:

What ITAD customers want in 2024

Macro trends in the ITAD and reverse logistics industries

Impactful innovations

The evolution of ITAD

The importance of the circular economy

The critical need for radical transparency

The benefits of strategic partnerships

Predictions for the future

He also engaged in a spirited Q&A discussion with Lafon and the capacity audience.

“We had our biggest turnout yet for the ITAD Summit this year,” said Robert Tokarchyk, CEO of RazorERP, producers of the event. “At the ITAD Summit events we aim to spark proactive conversation and discussion of best practices across the rapidly evolving ITAD landscape. It has been rewarding to be able to provide an event where our attendees can engage with the very best in the industry’s thought-leaders, suppliers and pioneers, like John Shegerian, who was able to share up-to-the-minute perspectives on vital issues and challenges impacting ITAD management today.”

“It was a great honor and privilege to speak at the ITAD Summit in Miami, sharing information on the most critical and pressing issues in the industry today,” said Shegerian. “This event is vitally important to organizations of all shapes and sizes, because it gives thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to share what they know and discuss vital best practices for ITAD. Communication and education are vital if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions that protect our planet as well as our digital privacy and security.”

ITAD Summit is a collaborative forum covering advances in technology, IT processes, and trends that help organizations expand their possibilities.

