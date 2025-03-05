ERI’s John Shegerian Named to City & State New York’s Who’s Who in Emerging Tech Power List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CityAndState--John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and hardware destruction company, has been named to City & State New York’s inaugural “Who’s Who in Emerging Tech” Power List for 2025.

The Who’s Who in Emerging Tech list, researched by the City & State staff, puts a spotlight on many of the game-changing players who stand out in New York’s tech scene.

Shegerian was named to the Power List for his work commanding the largest information technology asset disposition provider and electronics recycler in the U.S., processing millions of pounds of e-waste annually, using artificial intelligence and robotics to enhance efficiency while ensuring secure data destruction. Last year, ERI achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, meaning it has systems in place to manage security risks for data that it handles, and launched an alkaline battery recycling system, among other innovations and achievements. Shegerian also plays a critical role in the company’s cybersecurity work, providing certified hardware destruction services to prevent data breaches.

Subtitled “New York’s Pioneering Leaders who are Shaping the Future,” the list includes AI pioneers, health care system innovators, transportation startup leaders and leaders of tech companies large and small. The list was designed to recognize a broad community of innovators and emerging tech professionals.

Shegerian was recognized for his groundbreaking work leading ERI, the largest electronic waste recycling company in the United States. Thanks to its innovative technologies such as A.I. and robotics, ERI has the capacity to responsibly process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States.

“What a great honor to be named alongside this list of visionary and impactful New York innovators, disruptors and game-changers,” said Shegerian. “We’re proud of what we do at ERI – harnessing innovative first-of-its-kind tech and systems to protect people, the planet and privacy…while keeping millions of pounds of toxic e-waste out of landfills in New York and across the country. Being recognized on this list is a powerful reminder that we’re doing the right thing and it helps inspire us to continue with our commitment to continuously innovate and raise the bar. I am truly humbled.”

