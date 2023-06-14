ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the Latest in Sustainable Battery Recycling at Battery & Critical Metals Recycling Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider, was a featured panelist on the subject of sustainable battery recycling at the Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference yesterday at the Westin Buckhead in Atlanta.

In the panel, moderated by Recycling Today editor DeAnn Toto, Shegerian spoke as part of a roundtable discussion examining end-of-life batteries from consumer electronics and other devices used in today’s homes and workplaces and the e-mobility sector. It addresses producer responsibility, recycling infrastructure as well as market opportunities and challenges.

“We’ve rarely been at such a crucial crossroads as we are now,” said Shegerian. “The decarbonization and electrification of our world is well underway, so we need to ensure that there is a safe and secure supply of the critical minerals needed to power this new economy. Responsible recycling is the answer, and I’m honored to have been invited to participate in this important discussion alongside my industry colleagues. Our friends at Recycling Today continue to produce vitally important impact events, and this week’s timely and informative gathering was no exception.”

Spokespeople from Regency Technologies and Cirba Solutions were also on the panel.

“The proliferation of electronic consumer goods, industrial and commercial equipment and, increasingly, electric vehicles is creating an enormous flow of end-of-life batteries,” said James Keefe, publisher of the Recycling Today Media Group, who produced the conference. “Only a small percentage of these batteries are collected and recycled. Our event was designed to examine the issues surrounding battery and critical metals recovery and recycling. We thank the thought leaders who participated in these powerful sessions.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide.

