ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the Critical Role ITAD and E-Waste Recycling Play in the Circular Economy at Circularity 23

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider, was a featured panelist on the subject of ITAD and recycling the responsible recycling of end-of-life electronics at this year’s Circularity 23 event yesterday at the Hyatt Regency in Seattle.

Shegerian was an invited contributor to a multi-panel discussion Wednesday titled “Recovering Critical Materials From E-Waste and the Untapped Urban Mine.” The discussion, moderated by Lauren Phipps of the Yale School of the Environment, opened with a “where are we now” discussion featuring Mike Werner, Head of Circular Economy at Google, followed by a panel on e-waste solutions featuring Tim Dunn of Best Buy and Katy Bolan of Google. The discussion concluded with a panel on recycling e-waste and future proofing critical material supply chains featuring ERI’s Shegerian, Bryony Clear Hill of the International Council on Mining and Metals, and Kathleen Fiehrer, a Sustainability Technologist with the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation.

Produced by GreenBiz, Circularity 23 is the leading gathering of professionals building the circular economy. The event is designed to offer thought-provoking keynotes and actionable breakouts.

“I’m honored to have been invited to participate at Circularity 23 this year,” said Shegerian. “Our friends at GreenBiz continue to produce vitally important impact events, and this week’s gathering was no exception. Communication and education remain critical if we are to work together to create solutions that protect our planet. Understanding the importance of the circular economy is a key part of that discussion. We’re grateful to GreenBiz and the organizers of Circularity 22 for providing a platform for impactful dialogue at this timely event.”

Earlier in the week, David Hirschler, ERI’s Senior Director of Sustainability and Legislative Compliance, also participated in a panel titled “The Circular Electronics Roadmap: Two Years In” in which he shared insights and updates on the Circular Electronics Partnership’s (CEP’s) roadmap for the industry as it works toward a more circular system. Moderated by Carolien Van Brunschot of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, the panel also featured contributors from Cisco, Iron Mountain and the Good Things Foundation.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams



310/569-0023



paul.williams@eridirect.com