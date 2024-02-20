ERI’s John Shegerian Describes How Circular Strategies Can Achieve ESG Goals at GreenBiz24

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, participated in a panel on how participating in circular economy best practices can help any organization achieve its ESG goals. The panel was part of the annual GreenBiz24 conference in Phoenix last week.

Shegerian was an invited contributor to the panel discussion titled “Achieving ESG Goals Through Circular Strategies” alongside Jayant Kairam of Diageo and Bridget Croke, Managing Director of Closed Loop Partners. The discussion was moderated by Katherine Huded of the Recycling Partnership. During the presentation, Shegerian shared insights on the current state of the e-waste recycling landscape, and the important role responsible e-waste recycling plays in the circular economy and businesses’ ability to surpass ESG benchmarks.

The GreenBiz conference is the premier annual event for sustainable business leaders. Each year, more than 1,000 professionals converge at GreenBiz for three days of inspiring sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities.

“It was a great honor and privilege to be on stage with my esteemed colleagues at GreenBiz24 this year,” said Shegerian. “Our friends at GreenBiz produce vitally important impact events, providing decision makers, investors and policymakers with critical thought leadership and an opportunity for experts to share what they know and discuss vital best practices. It’s rewarding to be able to share best practices and real-time examples of how through innovation and collaboration, we can empower all industries to achieve their ESG and sustainability goals, protect people and the planet and grow profits all at the same time. We’re grateful to GreenBiz for including such impactful dialogue at this timely event.”

