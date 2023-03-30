ERI’s Co-Founder Aaron Blum Leads ITAD Innovations Panel at i-SIGMA Conference & Expo 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Aaron Blum, Co-Founder and Chief Operating & Compliance Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, was a featured moderating panelist today at the i-SIGMA Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

The annual i-SIGMA Conference & Expo is the only comprehensive information lifecycle management conference of its kind focused on records and information management and secure data destruction. The event enables attendees to keep up-to-date with the latest trends in secure information governance and management as well as best business practices for the industry.

As part of a panel titled “ITAD Innovations,” Blum was joined onstage by other industry experts, including Daniel Krines of Iron Mountain, Mike Hillstrand of Shred-Tech, and Renee Pryor of Shred-X. The group shared an open discussion about the many outstanding and game-changing innovations in the ITAD and electronic recycling industry and what can be expected in the future.

During the discussion, Blum described and shared insights on the importance of responsibly and transparently processing, tracking and reporting on the process and the role technological innovation has had on responsible data destruction protocols.

“As an AAA-certified NAID organization ourselves, it has been an honor and privilege to have our co-founder Aaron Blum share the stage with these esteemed industry colleagues and professionals and our great long-time friends at i-SIGMA to relay the latest insights with the audience this year,” said ERI Chairman/CEO, John Shegerian. “It’s rewarding for ERI that we be able to share what we know and what we’ve learned with other thought leaders, discussing the critical importance of effective and responsible data destruction.”

With its certification process long considered the gold standard in data destruction, NAID has served as the watchdog association for secure shredding operators worldwide. The International Secure Information Governance & Management Association (i-SIGMA) is the umbrella association for NAID and other divisions that stand united, heralding the proper information lifecycle management needed in today’s regulatory climate.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com