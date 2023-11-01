ERI to Team with Heritage Mall Staples in Beaver Dam to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event for Local Residents

BEAVER DAM, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeaverDam–The Staples location at Heritage Mall in Beaver Dam Wisconsin has teamed with ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, to provide the residents of Beaver Dam and surrounding areas with a free and convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. It’s happening at a special free e-waste collection event where all collected electronics – including televisions – will be collected by ERI for responsible recycling or refurbishment.

This opportunity for local residents to safely and securely dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge – will take place on Sunday, November 5th from 9am to 3pm behind the Staples store at Heritage Mall on 1645 N Spring St, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Accepted items for this special event include flat-screen and picture tube televisions; computers, monitors and peripherals; DVD players; VCRs and peripherals; and phones, tablets and other mobile devices. ERI, an e-Stewards-certified recycler, observes top-tier procedures and NAID and SOC 2 guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy 100% of all personal data on every device.

“It is an honor to provide a free and responsible e-waste recycling event to benefit the good people of Beaver Dam,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing with our friends at Staples on November 5th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a free and convenient way for people to de-clutter for the holiday season!”

Staples also accepts electronics (other than televisions) for free recycling with ERI during regular business hours. This special event on November 5th includes free recycling of TVs.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

