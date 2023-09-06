ERI to Reposition Geographic Footprint to Accommodate Continued Growth of ITAD and E-Waste Recycling Services

With its Recently Opened Facility in Arizona, Industry Leader will Open Three Additional Facilities in 2024 and Close Smallest Location in Colorado

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITAD—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has announced that it will recalibrate its geographic footprint to accommodate demand, customer requests and steadily continued growth.

As part of the recalibration, it will open three larger, state-of-the-art ITAD and e-waste recycling centers in 2024 and close its smallest facility in Aurora, Colorado. The locations of the new facilities will be announced later this year and will be strategically positioned to enhance ERI’s national logistics and operations.

Earlier this year, ERI opened a new recycling facility in Goodyear, Arizona (near Phoenix) and saw its biggest sales growth quarter in company history. The company serves every zip code in the US and the realignment is designed to further streamline logistical accessibility and operational efficiency. The much larger Arizona facility location was chosen to bring further balance to ERI’s national footprint and improve southwest operations by growing the company’s footprint in the Southwest region.

“We’re excited about what the future holds on a national level for ERI,” said ERI’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Shegerian. “With a steady increase in the need for our industry leading ITAD and electronic waste recycling services including battery collection and recycling and solar panel collection and recycling, we continue to grow exponentially and by repositioning our geographic footprint with our newest location in Arizona, the moving of our Colorado operation, and the soon-to-be-announced new locations will help us achieve greater balance as we serve customers’ specific needs throughout our great nation. We opened our Arizona facility to better service the southwest, and we’re completing that process by consolidating Colorado into the larger Arizona operation.”

“E-waste remains the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater,” added Shegerian. “We are continuing to expand our operational scale to accommodate that need.”

ERI has achieved carbon neutral status at all its facilities nationwide – a first for the e-waste recycling industry. With its longstanding dedication to ESG, ERI is also the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy

