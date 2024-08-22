ERI to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Home Business Wire ERI to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event at Alliant Energy Center in...
MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlliantEnergyCenterERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, will provide Dane County residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. It’s happening at a special free e-waste collection event at Alliant Energy Center this Sunday, where all unwanted electronics will be collected by ERI for responsible recycling or refurbishment.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place at:

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713

Sunday, August 25th from 9:00am to 1:00pm

All types of residential electronic items will be collected at the event, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords (with the exception of large household appliances). ERI, a carbon neutral e-waste recycler, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to be able to bring responsible recycling of electronics to our friends in Dane County and the surrounding areas,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on August 25th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

More information is available at eridirect.com/events/

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

