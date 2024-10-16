ERI Teams with Staples to Launch Nationwide Tech Trade-In Program

Staples and ERI Invite Everyone to Trade-In and Upgrade their Used Tech with Same-Day Credit on New Items

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today it is teaming with Staples to support an innovative new nationwide consumer technology trade-in program.

ERI and Staples are building on their longstanding commitment to e-waste recycling—over 188 million pounds recycled since the program launch in 2012—with a new Tech Trade-In program that allows customers to extend the life of their newer, unused tech rather than letting it collect dust in a closet.

This Tech Trade-In program can be utilized at every Staples store nationwide. Customers will receive a Staples e-gift card for the value of their working tech once they drop off their device at their local Staples. Anyone can bring in unwanted (but still functional) electronic devices and receive immediate, same-day credit. Staples associates will be on-site to assist with the process and answer any questions, making trading in old technology easier than ever.

“It’s an honor and privilege to continue the partnership efforts with our friends and colleagues at Staples to provide a consumer-friendly, convenient in-store tech trade-in program,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The Tech Trade-In program is helping people receive big discounts on the purchase of new devices, while making sure their old tech is responsibly refurbished. The program is sure to benefit communities from coast to coast.”

How to Trade in Tech at Staples

The Tech Trade-In process is straightforward. Customers can generate a device value quote through Staples’ online trade-in portal, then bring their devices to any Staples location to complete the trade-in and receive store credit toward any new purchase. Payment in the form of a Staples e-gift card will be e-mailed to the guest within minutes, ready to use immediately upon receipt. A Staples associate will then pack up the used device for responsible refurbishment.

Eligible devices include qualifying:

Desktops;

Gaming Consoles;

iPods;

Laptops;

Mobile Phones;

Smart Watches; and

Tablets.

“At a time when everyone is looking to save, this program literally pays you for your unwanted tech,” said Brian Coupland, Senior Vice President Merchandising at Staples. “We’re helping people to get the most out of their old tech so they can get the best deal on the new tech they want.”

To learn more about the Staples tech Trade-In program, visit staplestechtradein.reuse.com.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

