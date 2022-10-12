ERI Receives Overall “A” Rating from Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy Performance Measurement Tool

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMF—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has achieved an overall A rating from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s circular economy performance tool – Circulytics.

Circulytics, a free, comprehensive tool developed by the Foundation, measures circularity across a company’s entire operations, flags up areas for immediate improvement, and highlights opportunities for strategic innovation. Fundamentally, the tool helps companies transition to a circular was of doing business, versus conventional linear business models.

Circulytics measures a company’s “Enablers” (such as strategy, planning, and people, which enable circular outcomes) and “Outcomes” (a snapshot of how circular a company is today in terms of material flows, product design, energy use, and more). ERI received an A score across all themes in the Enablers category and an A- score in the Outcomes category, with an overall score of A.

“We are living through a generational and monumental shift on a worldwide basis from a linear to a circular economy — one that eliminates waste and pollution, circulates products and materials, and regenerates nature,” said ERI’s Chairman/CEO John Shegerian. “As a company that has circularity in its very DNA as we assist other organizations achieve their ESG and circular economy goals through responsible recycling of e-waste, we felt it was essential for us to undergo the process of evaluating our progress with the thorough and comprehensive Circulytics tool that the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has developed. We are proud to have achieved a solid A grade overall and look to continue building upon this success.”

Between October 2020 and August 2021, only 19% of organizations that completed a Circulytics assessment received an overall score “A-” or higher.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity founded in 2010 that develops and promotes the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. It works with its Network of private and public sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

