<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ERI Receives Overall “A” Rating from Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy Performance...
Business Wire

ERI Receives Overall “A” Rating from Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy Performance Measurement Tool

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EMFERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has achieved an overall A rating from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s circular economy performance tool – Circulytics.

Circulytics, a free, comprehensive tool developed by the Foundation, measures circularity across a company’s entire operations, flags up areas for immediate improvement, and highlights opportunities for strategic innovation. Fundamentally, the tool helps companies transition to a circular was of doing business, versus conventional linear business models.

Circulytics measures a company’s “Enablers” (such as strategy, planning, and people, which enable circular outcomes) and “Outcomes” (a snapshot of how circular a company is today in terms of material flows, product design, energy use, and more). ERI received an A score across all themes in the Enablers category and an A- score in the Outcomes category, with an overall score of A.

“We are living through a generational and monumental shift on a worldwide basis from a linear to a circular economy — one that eliminates waste and pollution, circulates products and materials, and regenerates nature,” said ERI’s Chairman/CEO John Shegerian. “As a company that has circularity in its very DNA as we assist other organizations achieve their ESG and circular economy goals through responsible recycling of e-waste, we felt it was essential for us to undergo the process of evaluating our progress with the thorough and comprehensive Circulytics tool that the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has developed. We are proud to have achieved a solid A grade overall and look to continue building upon this success.”

Between October 2020 and August 2021, only 19% of organizations that completed a Circulytics assessment received an overall score “A-” or higher.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity founded in 2010 that develops and promotes the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. It works with its Network of private and public sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

For more information, visit: www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

Articoli correlati

Cadence and Google Cloud Collaborate to Advance the Electronic System and Semiconductor Design Ecosystem

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights: Customers using the Cadence Cloud Passport on Google Cloud can access cloud-ready and certified design and analysis tools Google silicon...
Continua a leggere

L3Harris Receives Radio Production Orders Worth $235 Million Under U.S. Army’s HMS Contract

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highlights: Delivers multi-mission networking capability for warfighters Enables integrated soldier systems and vehicular on-the-move communications through resilient networks Provides core component of...
Continua a leggere

ESnet6 Sets New Benchmark in Research Networks With Ciena’s WaveLogic Optics

Business Wire Business Wire -
Long-standing collaboration between ESnet and Ciena helps enable 46.1 Tbps bandwidth and intelligent network services to accelerate scientific discoveries BERKELEY,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: SoftServe premiata ai 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards

Business Wire