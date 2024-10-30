ERI Receives Impact Award from SustainableIT for Excellence in Sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has received the annual Impact Award in the Governance category for sustainability excellence from SustainableIT, a pioneering non-profit organization committed to integrating sustainability into technology practices. The award was presented at the SustainableIT.org Impact Awards event in Austin, Texas earlier this month.

This year’s honorees were selected by SustainableIT.org’s emeritus board members, for exemplifying passion, excellence, and determination in shaping a sustainable future through technology leadership.

ERI Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Kevin Dillon was in attendance to receive ERI’s prestigious ‘Governance’ award.

“SustainableIT is a vitally important organization and the premier voice of IT and tech leadership in sustainability on a global level,” said Dillon. “We’re humbled and honored to be recognized for this Impact award. As a company that has circularity in its very DNA as we assist other organizations achieve their sustainability and circular economy goals through ITAD services and the responsible recycling of e-waste, this tremendous award is a sign that we are doing things the right way. We look forward to continuing to build upon this success and are excited to do so alongside our likeminded friends and colleagues at SustainableIT.”

ERI received the prestigious Governance Award for its proprietary Optech CAPTURE technology. ERI Co-Founder Kevin Dillon was on-hand to receive the award and give a speech about ERI’s efforts and mission.

The SustainableIT Governance Award celebrates institutions sustainability woven into their decision-making processes, emphasizing leadership, training, data privacy, and tangible business value.

“The 2024 SustainableIT Impact Award-winning organizations have raised the bar with their pioneering initiatives in Responsible AI, Sustainability Benchmarking and Analytics, Data Governance and Compliance, and Fostering Diversity and Inclusion,” said Dave Best, Vice President of SustainableIT.org. “Their innovations are enhancing customer and employee experiences, advancing global corporate sustainability, and mitigating risks across diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and technology. We were excited to celebrate their remarkable achievements at the SustainableIT Impact Awards & Symposium.”

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Its mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

