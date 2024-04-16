ERI Receives Highest Customer Rating Score in Compliance Standards’ 2024 ITAD Vendor Reputation Survey

ERI achieves highest rating in industry for “Customer Rating” category

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has received the highest average star rating from customers (4.5 out if 5) in Compliance Standards LLC’s 2024 ITAD Vendor Reputation Ratings report.

The ratings are the result of the gathering of feedback from customers of the 30 leading US-based IT Asset Disposition vendors that serve enterprise-class clients in the United States.

Several criteria were used to score vendor activity, resulting in an overall reputation star rating, and include:

Portfolio of service offerings (depth and breadth)

Quality of work

Relationship

Pricing

Flexibility and customization

Management Vision

Combining the attributes above, ERI was one of only two pure-play ITAD service providers who received the overall 4.5 star customer rating, exhibiting a significant level of loyalty among its clients.

“ERI has been consistently producing some of the best metrics in the ITAD industry,” said David Daoud, Principal Analyst at Compliance Standards LLC. “Compliance Standards research indicates that ERI has strong momentum in the competitive landscape, scoring high among its existing customers on a number of critical ITAD management functions, and registering strong positive sentiments among its employees, which can help it build a forward-looking ESG momentum. ERI is also one of the most active advocates of ITAD practices in the enterprise, with some of the strongest and most proactive marketing campaigns in favor of good ITAD practices.”

“Having the highest customer rating score in the ITAD industry as determined by our own clients is a tremendous honor and something we are incredibly proud of,” said ERI Chairman/CEO John Shegerian. “We also thank Compliance Standards for conducting such a thorough and critically important study of customer and employee attitudes in the ITAD space. The result reinforces ERI’s ongoing commitment to responsible asset disposition, recycling and data protection for all customers and partners. Our commitment is to not rest on our laurels but to continue working toward exceeding all expectations and offering the most reliable and responsible services in the entire ITAD industry.”

Compliance Standards LLC is the only advisory firm solely dedicated to the IT Asset Disposition sector. Services range from primary and secondary research and understanding buyer and user behavior in the ITAD space, to assessing competition and market conditions. Learn more at http://ComplianceStandards.com/.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

