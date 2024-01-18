ERI Names David Hirschler Chief Sustainability Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITAD–David Hirschler, who formerly served as Senior Director of Sustainability & Legislative Compliance at ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has been officially named the company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer, effective immediately.

To date, Hirschler has helped ERI establish itself as the industry leader in circular economy and ESG best practices through his work interfacing with legislators and government agencies, managing collection programs, working on circularity projects, tracking and promoting internal waste reduction and sustainability initiatives…and more, including helping ERI’s partners and customers to achieve their own ESG goals.

“We’re excited to name David our Chief Sustainability Officer, a title that is well-earned and fitting for someone with such a strong track record and set of skills in the space,” said ERI Chairman and CEO John Shegerian. “With his passion for – and deep understanding of – sustainability issues, it makes perfect sense to elevate David’s already critical role to the next level of stewardship to benefit not only ERI, but the planet.”

“It’s truly an honor to accept this leadership role at ERI, where we can continue to set benchmarks of sustainability excellence,” noted Hirschler. “By elevating this role into the C-suite, ERI is truly demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. It’s rewarding to do work at ERI, where we can see the real world, real time impact of what we do, from improving e-waste recycling opportunities for businesses and individuals in all walks of life, to motivating and driving genuine changes in the transition from a linear to a circular economy. I’m looking forward to making an even greater impact moving forward.”

Prior to joining ERI in 2014, Hirschler served as the Director of Waste Prevention for the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY). Hirschler also serves on the Board of Directors of FABSCRAP, a nonprofit focused on commercial textile recycling and reuse.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

