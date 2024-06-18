ERI Joins Staples, Energizer and Call2Recycle on Panel to Discuss Their Circular Collaboration at Battery & Critical Metals Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI–John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider, moderated a featured panel on the subject of innovative collaborations that can further the circular economy at the Battery and Critical Metals Recycling Conference today, hosted by Recycling Today at the Westin Buckhead in Atlanta.

In the panel, Shegerian led a discussion featuring Brian Coupland, Senior Vice President Staples Stores; Lauren Bruning, Global Head of Sustainability of Energizer; Leo Raudys, President & CEO of Call2Recycle; and Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Sales Officer of ERI. The experts participated in a roundtable discussion describing their unique collaboration as part of Staples’ newly expanded recycling services, which now includes convenient, free recycling of consumer batteries and other items at Staples stores nationwide.

The discussion explored how an innovative collaboration such as Staples’ newly enhanced recycling program can accomplish critical circularity goals — to responsibly recycle end-of-life batteries from consumer goods, provide consumer convenience, and benefit all stakeholders.

“We’ve rarely been at such a crucial crossroads as we are now,” said Shegerian. “The decarbonization and electrification of our world is well underway, so we need to ensure that there is a safe and secure supply of the critical minerals needed to power this new economy. Responsible recycling is the answer, and I’m honored to have been invited to present this important panel discussion alongside my industry colleagues from Staples, Energizer and Call2Recycle. Our friends at Recycling Today continue to produce vitally important impact events, and this week’s timely and informative gathering was the best yet.”

“The proliferation of electronic consumer goods is creating an enormous flow of end-of-life batteries,” said James Keefe, publisher of the Recycling Today Media Group, who produced the conference. “Only a small percentage of these batteries are collected and recycled. Our event was designed to examine the issues surrounding battery and critical metals recovery and recycling and explore solutions such as those discussed in this panel. We thank the thought leaders who participated in these powerful sessions.”

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

