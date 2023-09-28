ERI Brings Free E-Waste Recycling Events to Washburn County Fairground and Douglas County Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds

Home Business Wire ERI Brings Free E-Waste Recycling Events to Washburn County Fairground and Douglas...
SPOONER, Wis. & SUPERIOR, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITADERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is offering a convenient way for Washburn County and Douglas County locals in Wisconsin to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics with a free e-waste collection event in each county.

These opportunities for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place:

Washburn County Fairground

8000 West Beaverbrook Avenue, Spooner, WI 54801

Saturday, October 7th from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Douglas County – Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds

4700 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

Sunday, October 8th from 9:00am to 1:00pm

All types of residential electronic items will be collected at both events, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords (with the exception of large household appliances). ERI, a carbon neutral e-waste recycler, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 Type I and II procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to be able to bring responsible recycling of electronics to our friends in Washburn County, Douglas County and the surrounding areas,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on October 7th and 8th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

More information is available at eridirect.com/events/

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

