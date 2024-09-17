ERI Brings Free E-Waste Recycling Event to Iowa County Fairgrounds

MINERAL POINT, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circularity—ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is offering a convenient way for Iowa County and surrounding area locals in Wisconsin to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics with a free e-waste collection event.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place:

Iowa County Fairgrounds



815-841 Fair St., Mineral Point, WI 53565



Saturday, September 21st from 9:00am to 1:00pm

Accepted items include computers (and peripherals), televisions (and peripherals) and mobile devices. ERI, a carbon neutral e-waste recycler, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 Type I and II procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to be able to bring responsible recycling of electronics to our friends in Iowa County and the surrounding areas,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on September 21st will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

More information is available at eridirect.com/events/

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com