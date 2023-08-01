ERI Brings Carbon Neutral, SOC I & II Certified ITAD and Electronics Recycling Services to Arizona Businesses

GOODYEAR, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains nine state-of-the-art, carbon neutral e-waste recycling facilities that feature SOC 2 Type I and II certification, including its newest location in Goodyear, Arizona, near Phoenix.

Last month, ERI successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit and received compliance certification, making ERI the first and only SOC 2 Types I and II certified ITAD & e-waste recycler in the industry. ERI is also the only certified carbon neutral ITAD services provider in the industry.

SOC 2 Type II compliance certification affirms that ERI’s practices, policies, procedures, security, data integrity and operations meet the highest SOC 2 standards for security and data protection.

“Our SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates ERI’s ongoing commitment to security, data protection and the responsible recycling of all electronic devices,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Chairman and CEO. “Our partners and customers at our newest facility in Arizona – and at all of our facilities nationwide – can feel 100% confident that we have made and continue to make every investment and operational protocol to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance in the industry.”

ERI has been providing comprehensive ITAD and electronic waste recycling services since 2002 and announced the opening of its new Goodyear facility earlier this year – the first recycler in the state of Arizona to be SOC 2 I and II, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified. ERI is also a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world’s first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

With its longstanding dedication to ESG, ERI is also the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) in back to back years from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com