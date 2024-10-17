ERI Brings AI, Robotics and Battery Recycling to ITAD Services in Indiana

Nation’s Largest ITAD and Electronics Recycling Facility Provides On-Site Battery Recycling, AI-Driven Robotic Sorting, Hyper-Efficient Shredding, and Transparent Tracking Services all Under One Roof

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains eight state-of-the-art e-waste recycling facilities, including its state-of-the-art location in Plainfield, Indiana.

ERI’s Indiana facility houses proprietary and first-in-industry technologies such as AI-driven robotics; proprietary hyper-efficient shredding; smart material tracking and reporting technology; and an in-house alkaline battery recycling plant.

ERI has been providing comprehensive ITAD and electronic waste recycling services for Indiana businesses and individuals since 2008 and is the first recycler in the state (and nation) to offer alkaline battery recycling and AI-driven robotic sorting on-site.

ERI is also ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified and is a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world’s first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

“Sustainable business practices and the circular economy are more critical than ever before,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The constant and growing need for ITAD services, recycling and transparent tracking of e-waste, military-grade data destruction services – as well as the responsible recycling of electronic devices and batteries – for businesses, government agencies and individuals, is here to stay. We’re proud to be able to help businesses of all sizes and industries achieve their initiatives while protecting proprietary data through responsible, fully certified services performed in-house at carbon neutral facilities. Our location in Plainfield, for example, has set industry standards on a national and global level and we are proud to have been providing so many people and businesses here with access to a circular economy for their electronics, so they can do the right thing and keep e-waste out of landfills.”

ERI’s Indiana location, housing the world’s largest and most efficient e-waste shredding system, is located at 3100 Reeves Rd. in Plainfield, the facility maintains public receiving hours from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com