ERI Brings AI Driven ITAD Services to Texas

ERI’s Texas facility houses first-in-industry technologies such as its proprietary A.I. and machine learning technology system, called SOAR. SOAR utilizes ERI’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to highlight text on a picture, allowing the user to easily make selections during the receiving process. The system provides automated selections of the appropriate text from the OCR scans of images, which eliminates the need for user decision-making.

SOAR moves the overall receiving process of assets such as desktops, laptops and other electronic devices to a near-automated experience where the user has minimal interaction with the data itself. The technology streamlines the intake process procedure, simply requiring the user to take a photo of the device. ERI’s proprietary cloud-based software Optech does all the work from there, printing a coded tag for the user to stick to the device.

ERI’s Optech CAPTURE, designed to comprehensively manage and track asset chain of custody throughout the entire ITAD process, is also implemented at the facility.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services in Texas since 2010 and is ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified and is a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world’s first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

In fact, ERI is the only certified e-steward in the region that maintains its own glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and data destruction technology in-house.

“The constant and growing need for ITAD services, recycling and transparent tracking of e-waste, military-grade data destruction services – as well as the responsible recycling of electronic devices and batteries – for businesses, government agencies and individuals, is here to stay,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “We’re proud to be able to help businesses of all sizes and industries achieve their initiatives while protecting proprietary data through responsible, fully certified services performed in-house at carbon neutral facilities, such as the facility in Flower Mound, which provides people and businesses here with an access to the circular economy for their electronics, so they can do the right thing and keep e-waste out of landfills.”

ERI’s Flower Mound, Texas location is located at the Lakeside Trade Center, Building 1, 500 Enterprise Dr., Ste. 400. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

