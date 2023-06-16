<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

ERI and Caglia Environmental Group to Team for E-Waste Recycling Event at Yosemite High School

di Business Wire

OAKHURST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESGCaglia Environmental Group and ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company are joining forces with Yosemite High School to offer a convenient way for locals to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics as part of a hazardous waste collection event.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will take place on Saturday, June 24th from 8:00am to 12:00 noon at Yosemite High School, 50200 High School Rd., Oakhurst 93644.

All types of residential electronic items will be collected for this special program, including computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics that contain batteries or electrical cords (with the exception of large household appliances). ERI, a certified e-Steward, observes all e-Stewards, R2, NAID and SOC 2 procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all electronic items.

“It is an honor to partner with our friends at Caglia and Yosemite High School to benefit our neighbors in Oakhurst and the surrounding area,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing together on June 24nd will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter!”

Richard Caglia, President of Corporate Development at Caglia Environmental, said “We’re very proud to partner up with ERI and Yosemite High to provide access to electronic disposal services in our community. These events are important because they help keep our neighborhoods clean and aid in preventing fires caused by improper disposal.”

Consumers with questions about the event are encouraged to call 559/233-1158.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com

