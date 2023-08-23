ERI Addresses National Conference of State Legislatures on ITAD and E-Waste Recycling Best Practices

NCSL Delegates Tour ERI’s Indiana Facility

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI–David Hirschler, Senior Director of Sustainability and Legislative Compliance at ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, participated in a panel discussion on electronics recycling best practices at last week’s National Conference of State Legislatures Foundation (NCSL) event on Public-Private Partnerships in Recycling at the JW Marriot in Indianapolis, followed by a tour of ERI’s Plainfield, Indiana facility.

For the panel discussion, Hirschler was joined on stage by Jason Linnell, the Executive Director of the National Electronic Recycling Council and Mike Werner, Lead for Circular Economy at Google. The panelists discussed how states are working to manage e-waste disposal and the challenges that surround it.

Following the panels co-chaired by Senator Emmett Hanger of Virginia and Senator Lisa Cutter of Colorado, event attendees visited ERI’s state-of-the-art ITAD services and e-waste recycling facility in Plainfield, Indiana for a guided tour and further best practices discussion.

“We’re honored to have been asked by NCSL to share our process and mission of protecting the planet, people and privacy. The constantly growing need for responsible ITAD, e-waste recycling and data destruction services for businesses, government agencies and individuals continues to grow,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO. “More than ever, people are looking to simply get rid of unwanted or outdated electronics in an environmentally responsible way that is also safe for digital data privacy. We’re proud to be the leading recycler of electronics and ITAD services here in the great state of Indiana and nationwide. It’s genuinely rewarding to be able to continue to help so many people and businesses do the right thing by responsibly recycling their e-waste and keeping toxins out of landfills.”

The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), established in 1975, is a nonpartisan public officials’ association composed of sitting state legislators from the states, territories and commonwealths of the United States.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

