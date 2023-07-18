ERI Achieves Overall “A” Rating from Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics Tool for Second Straight Year

ERI Receives Top Marks from Circular Economy Performance Measurement Tool

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Circulytics—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has once again achieved an overall A rating from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s circular economy performance tool – Circulytics, for the second year in a row.

Circulytics, a free, award-winning, comprehensive tool developed by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, measures circularity across a company’s entire operations, flags up areas for improvement, and highlights opportunities for strategic innovation. Fundamentally, the tool helps companies transition to a circular way of doing business, versus conventional linear business models.

Circulytics measures a company’s “Enablers” (such as strategy, planning, and people, which enable circular outcomes) and “Outcomes” (a snapshot of how circular a company is today in terms of material flows, services, energy use, and more). ERI received an A score across all themes in the Enablers category and an A- score in the Outcomes category, with an overall score of A.

“It is tremendously rewarding to have once again achieved an overall solid A Circulytics grade,” said ERI’s Chairman/CEO John Shegerian. “Circularity is at the heart of our organization’s DNA as we assist other organizations achieve their own ESG and circular economy goals through responsible recycling of e-waste, so we aim to lead by example. We are proud to voluntarily undergo the process of evaluating our progress with the thorough and comprehensive Circulytics tool that the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has developed and look to continue building upon this success in the coming years.”

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international non-profit organization founded in 2010 that develops and promotes the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. It works with its Network of private and public sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

For more information, visit: www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

